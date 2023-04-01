The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate (2022)

  • Hernandez hit .267 with 35 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Among qualified batters last season, he ranked 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 87th and he was 19th in slugging.
  • Hernandez had a hit 89 times last season in 133 games (66.9%), including 36 multi-hit games (27.1%).
  • Including the 133 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 24 of them (18.0%), taking the pitcher deep in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 35.3% of his games a season ago (47 of 133), Hernandez plated a run. In 24 of those games (18.0%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in eight contests.
  • He came around to score in 54 of his 133 games a season ago (40.6%), with two or more runs scored 14 times (10.5%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 66
.259 AVG .273
.309 OBP .323
.519 SLG .465
31 XBH 30
15 HR 10
44 RBI 33
74/15 K/BB 78/19
2 SB 4
Home Away
67 GP 66
40 (59.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (74.2%)
18 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 18 (27.3%)
27 (40.3%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (40.9%)
14 (20.9%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (15.2%)
23 (34.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (36.4%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • Civale makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the 27-year-old right-hander started the game and went a third of an inning against the New York Yankees.
  • In his 20 appearances last season he compiled a 5-6 record, had a 4.92 ERA, and a 1.186 WHIP.
