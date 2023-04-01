Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate (2022)
- Hernandez hit .267 with 35 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among qualified batters last season, he ranked 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 87th and he was 19th in slugging.
- Hernandez had a hit 89 times last season in 133 games (66.9%), including 36 multi-hit games (27.1%).
- Including the 133 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 24 of them (18.0%), taking the pitcher deep in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.3% of his games a season ago (47 of 133), Hernandez plated a run. In 24 of those games (18.0%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in eight contests.
- He came around to score in 54 of his 133 games a season ago (40.6%), with two or more runs scored 14 times (10.5%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|.259
|AVG
|.273
|.309
|OBP
|.323
|.519
|SLG
|.465
|31
|XBH
|30
|15
|HR
|10
|44
|RBI
|33
|74/15
|K/BB
|78/19
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|66
|40 (59.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|49 (74.2%)
|18 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|18 (27.3%)
|27 (40.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (40.9%)
|14 (20.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (15.2%)
|23 (34.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|24 (36.4%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Civale makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the 27-year-old right-hander started the game and went a third of an inning against the New York Yankees.
- In his 20 appearances last season he compiled a 5-6 record, had a 4.92 ERA, and a 1.186 WHIP.
