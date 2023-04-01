Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Tom Murphy is back in the lineup for the Seattle Mariners and will face Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians April 1 at 9:40 PM ET.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tom Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tom Murphy At The Plate (2022)
- Murphy hit .303 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Murphy picked up a hit in 50.0% of his games last season (seven of 14), with at least two hits in three of those contests (21.4%).
- He hit a home run once out of 14 games a year ago, going deep in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Murphy had an RBI in one of 14 games last year.
- He scored a run in 35.7% of his games last season (five of 14), with two or more runs on three occasions (21.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|.400
|AVG
|.222
|.526
|OBP
|.364
|.467
|SLG
|.444
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|4/4
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Guardians pitching staff was 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrendered 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Civale starts for the first time this season for the Guardians.
- The 27-year-old right-hander last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 18 against the New York Yankees, when he started and went a third of an inning.
- Last season he compiled a 5-6 record, a 4.92 ERA and a 1.186 WHIP over his 20 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.