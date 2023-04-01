On Saturday, Tommy La Stella (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Tommy La Stella At The Plate (2022)

La Stella hit .239 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

La Stella picked up at least one hit 31 times last year in 60 games played (51.7%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (18.3%).

He went deep in two of 60 games last year, going deep in 1% of his plate appearances.

In 11 of 60 games last season (18.3%), La Stella drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.

In 14 of 60 games last season (23.3%) he scored, and in three of those games (5.0%) he scored more than once.

Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 28 GP 30 .213 AVG .264 .217 OBP .340 .326 SLG .374 8 XBH 8 1 HR 1 8 RBI 6 13/1 K/BB 17/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 31 14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (54.8%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (19.4%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (25.8%) 1 (3.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.2%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (19.4%)

