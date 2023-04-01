Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Ty France -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on April 1 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Guardians.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ty France At The Plate (2022)
- France slugged .439 while batting .278.
- He ranked 29th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action last season.
- In 69.0% of his 145 games last season, France got a hit. He also had 43 multi-hit games in 2022.
- In 20 of 145 games last year, he went yard (13.8%). He went deep in 3.3% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- France drove in a run in 53 games last year out 145 (36.6%), including 25 multi-RBI outings (17.2%). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He touched home plate in 37.2% of his 145 games last year, with two or more runs in 6.9% of those games (10).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|70
|.284
|AVG
|.272
|.361
|OBP
|.329
|.443
|SLG
|.436
|22
|XBH
|26
|10
|HR
|10
|42
|RBI
|42
|44/21
|K/BB
|50/17
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|74
|50 (70.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (67.6%)
|19 (26.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (32.4%)
|27 (38.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (36.5%)
|10 (14.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (13.5%)
|25 (35.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|28 (37.8%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Civale will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The 27-year-old righty last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 18 against the New York Yankees, when he started and went a third of an inning.
- In his 20 appearances last season he finished with a 4.92 ERA and a 1.186 WHIP, compiling a 5-6 record.
