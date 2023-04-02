A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
A.J. Pollock plays for the first time this season when the Seattle Mariners take on the Cleveland Guardians and Cal Quantrill at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate (2022)
- Pollock hit .245 with 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 81 of 138 games last season (58.7%) Pollock had at least one hit, and in 33 of those contests (23.9%) he picked up two or more.
- He went yard in 14 of 138 games in 2022 (10.1%), including 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.0% of his 138 games a year ago, Pollock picked up an RBI (40 times). He also had 12 games with multiple RBIs (8.7%), and three or more RBIs in four games.
- He came around to score 50 times in 138 games (36.2%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (7.2%).
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|62
|.247
|AVG
|.244
|.293
|OBP
|.291
|.409
|SLG
|.368
|22
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|5
|36
|RBI
|20
|47/17
|K/BB
|51/15
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|66
|42 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (59.1%)
|17 (23.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (24.2%)
|24 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (39.4%)
|9 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (7.6%)
|24 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (24.2%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians gave up 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Quantrill will take the mound to start for the Guardians, his first of the season.
- The 28-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 16 against the New York Yankees.
- He ranked 27th in ERA (3.38), 32nd in WHIP (1.208), and 44th in K/9 (6.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
