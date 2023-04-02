Coming off a victory last time out, the Los Angeles Kings will visit the Vancouver Canucks (who lost their most recent game) on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

You can watch ESPN+, SNP, and BSW to catch the action as the Canucks try to beat the Kings.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSW

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/18/2023 Kings Canucks 3-2 (F/SO) VAN 11/18/2022 Canucks Kings 4-1 VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks' total of 276 goals allowed (3.7 per game) is 27th in the league.

The Canucks have 254 goals this season (3.4 per game), 11th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Canucks have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Canucks have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 73 36 60 96 43 55 43.9% Jonathan Tanner Miller 74 29 46 75 45 54 54.2% Quinn Hughes 71 7 66 73 41 53 100% Andrei Kuzmenko 74 37 32 69 24 30 - Brock Boeser 67 16 36 52 20 22 40.8%

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have conceded 238 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in league action in goals against.

The Kings' 256 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kings have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 20 goals (two per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.

Kings Key Players