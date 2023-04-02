How to Watch the Canucks vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:12 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Los Angeles Kings will visit the Vancouver Canucks (who lost their most recent game) on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
You can watch ESPN+, SNP, and BSW to catch the action as the Canucks try to beat the Kings.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Canucks vs. Kings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/18/2023
|Kings
|Canucks
|3-2 (F/SO) VAN
|11/18/2022
|Canucks
|Kings
|4-1 VAN
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks' total of 276 goals allowed (3.7 per game) is 27th in the league.
- The Canucks have 254 goals this season (3.4 per game), 11th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Canucks have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Canucks have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|73
|36
|60
|96
|43
|55
|43.9%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|74
|29
|46
|75
|45
|54
|54.2%
|Quinn Hughes
|71
|7
|66
|73
|41
|53
|100%
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|74
|37
|32
|69
|24
|30
|-
|Brock Boeser
|67
|16
|36
|52
|20
|22
|40.8%
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have conceded 238 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in league action in goals against.
- The Kings' 256 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Kings have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 20 goals (two per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kevin Fiala
|69
|23
|49
|72
|37
|18
|53.3%
|Anze Kopitar
|76
|26
|40
|66
|45
|44
|56.3%
|Adrian Kempe
|76
|36
|21
|57
|37
|23
|31.4%
|Phillip Danault
|76
|18
|35
|53
|27
|25
|54.3%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|71
|24
|29
|53
|31
|17
|41.3%
