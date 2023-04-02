Coming off a victory last time out, the Los Angeles Kings will visit the Vancouver Canucks (who lost their most recent game) on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSW
  • Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/18/2023 Kings Canucks 3-2 (F/SO) VAN
11/18/2022 Canucks Kings 4-1 VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

  • The Canucks' total of 276 goals allowed (3.7 per game) is 27th in the league.
  • The Canucks have 254 goals this season (3.4 per game), 11th in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 games, the Canucks have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Canucks have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Elias Pettersson 73 36 60 96 43 55 43.9%
Jonathan Tanner Miller 74 29 46 75 45 54 54.2%
Quinn Hughes 71 7 66 73 41 53 100%
Andrei Kuzmenko 74 37 32 69 24 30 -
Brock Boeser 67 16 36 52 20 22 40.8%

Kings Stats & Trends

  • The Kings have conceded 238 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in league action in goals against.
  • The Kings' 256 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Kings have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 20 goals (two per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kevin Fiala 69 23 49 72 37 18 53.3%
Anze Kopitar 76 26 40 66 45 44 56.3%
Adrian Kempe 76 36 21 57 37 23 31.4%
Phillip Danault 76 18 35 53 27 25 54.3%
Viktor Arvidsson 71 24 29 53 31 17 41.3%

