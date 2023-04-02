The Los Angeles Kings (44-22-10) and Vancouver Canucks (34-34-7) play at Rogers Arena on Sunday, April 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and BSW. The Kings defeated the Seattle Kraken 3-1 in their last outing, while the Canucks are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames.

Canucks vs. Kings Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSW

ESPN+, SNP, and BSW Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-120) Canucks (+100) 6.5

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have been an underdog in 48 games this season, and won 19 (39.6%).

Vancouver is 17-29 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Canucks.

Vancouver has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 47 of 75 games this season.

Canucks vs. Kings Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 256 (9th) Goals 254 (11th) 238 (17th) Goals Allowed 276 (27th) 63 (4th) Power Play Goals 57 (9th) 62 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 64 (28th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

Vancouver has hit the over in five of its past 10 outings.

The Canucks total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Canucks and their opponents averaged 0.6 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.

The Canucks have the NHL's 11th-ranked scoring offense (254 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Canucks have given up 3.7 goals per game, 276 total, which ranks 27th among NHL teams.

They have a -22 goal differential, which ranks 23rd in the league.

