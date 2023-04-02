Canucks vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Kings (44-22-10) and Vancouver Canucks (34-34-7) play at Rogers Arena on Sunday, April 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and BSW. The Kings defeated the Seattle Kraken 3-1 in their last outing, while the Canucks are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames.
Canucks vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSW
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-120)
|Canucks (+100)
|6.5
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have been an underdog in 48 games this season, and won 19 (39.6%).
- Vancouver is 17-29 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Canucks.
- Vancouver has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 47 of 75 games this season.
Canucks vs. Kings Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|256 (9th)
|Goals
|254 (11th)
|238 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|276 (27th)
|63 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|57 (9th)
|62 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|64 (28th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- Vancouver has hit the over in five of its past 10 outings.
- The Canucks total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.
- In the last 10 games, the Canucks and their opponents averaged 0.6 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.
- The Canucks have the NHL's 11th-ranked scoring offense (254 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- The Canucks have given up 3.7 goals per game, 276 total, which ranks 27th among NHL teams.
- They have a -22 goal differential, which ranks 23rd in the league.
