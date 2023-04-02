After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Cal Quantrill) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate (2022)

Crawford hit .243 with 24 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 68 walks.

In 63.3% of his games last year (95 of 150), Crawford had a base hit, and in 32 of those games (21.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He went yard in seven games a year ago (out of 150 opportunities, 4.7%), going deep in 1% of his trips to home plate.

Crawford picked up an RBI in 36 out of 150 games last year (24.0%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (5.3%).

He scored a run in 50 of 150 games last year (33.3%), including eight multi-run games (5.3%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 68 GP 76 .231 AVG .254 .330 OBP .348 .315 SLG .354 13 XBH 20 3 HR 3 21 RBI 21 33/33 K/BB 47/35 1 SB 2 Home Away 70 GP 80 43 (61.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (65.0%) 12 (17.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (25.0%) 18 (25.7%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (40.0%) 3 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (5.0%) 17 (24.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (23.8%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)