Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jarred Kelenic -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate (2022)
- Kelenic hit .141 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- Kelenic picked up a hit in 32.2% of his games last year (19 of 59), with multiple hits in six of those contests (10.2%).
- He hit a home run in 10.2% of his games last year (six of 59), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Kelenic picked up an RBI in 11 of 59 games last season (18.6%), including six occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.2%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He came around to score in 25.4% of his games last season (15 of 59), with more than one run on five occasions (8.5%).
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|21
|.125
|AVG
|.164
|.206
|OBP
|.243
|.281
|SLG
|.358
|6
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|7
|36/9
|K/BB
|25/7
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|10 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (33.3%)
|2 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.8%)
|8 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (25.9%)
|3 (9.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|6 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.46).
- Guardians pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
- Quantrill will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The 28-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 16 against the New York Yankees.
- His 3.38 ERA ranked 27th, 1.208 WHIP ranked 32nd, and 6.2 K/9 ranked 44th among qualified major league pitchers last season.
