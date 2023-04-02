Jarred Kelenic -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate (2022)

Kelenic hit .141 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Kelenic picked up a hit in 32.2% of his games last year (19 of 59), with multiple hits in six of those contests (10.2%).

He hit a home run in 10.2% of his games last year (six of 59), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Kelenic picked up an RBI in 11 of 59 games last season (18.6%), including six occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.2%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He came around to score in 25.4% of his games last season (15 of 59), with more than one run on five occasions (8.5%).

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 30 GP 21 .125 AVG .164 .206 OBP .243 .281 SLG .358 6 XBH 7 4 HR 3 10 RBI 7 36/9 K/BB 25/7 3 SB 2 Home Away 32 GP 27 10 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (33.3%) 2 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%) 8 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%) 3 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 6 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

