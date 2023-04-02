The Los Angeles Kings (44-22-10) and Vancouver Canucks (34-34-7) square off at Rogers Arena on Sunday, April 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and BSW. The Kings defeated the Seattle Kraken 3-1 in their most recent game, while the Canucks are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames.

In the past 10 contests, the Canucks have a record of 6-2-2. They have put up 37 goals, while their opponents have scored 28. They have gone on the power play 31 times during that span, and have capitalized with eight goals (25.8% of opportunities).

Before watching this matchup, here is a peek at which team we think will come out on top in Sunday's action on the ice.

Canucks vs. Kings Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this game calls for a final score of Kings 4, Canucks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-120)

Kings (-120) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks (34-34-7 overall) have posted a record of 12-7-19 in matchups that have needed OT this season.

In the 29 games Vancouver has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 29 points.

This season the Canucks recorded only one goal in 10 games and they lost every time.

Vancouver has four points (2-13-0) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Canucks have earned 71 points in their 49 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Vancouver has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 30 games and registered 29 points with a record of 13-14-3.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vancouver has posted a record of 14-17-4 (32 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents in 34 games, going 17-14-3 to register 37 points.

Kings Rank Kings AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 11th 3.37 Goals Scored 3.39 10th 16th 3.13 Goals Allowed 3.68 28th 10th 32.6 Shots 30 22nd 4th 28 Shots Allowed 30.7 13th 4th 25.1% Power Play % 23% 9th 23rd 75.3% Penalty Kill % 71.3% 32nd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Canucks vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSW

ESPN+, SNP, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.