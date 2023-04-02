After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Cal Quantrill) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Kolten Wong At The Plate (2022)

  • Wong hit .251 with 24 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 48 walks.
  • Wong picked up a hit in 57.5% of his games last season (77 of 134), with at least two hits in 26 of them (19.4%).
  • In 12 of 134 games last year, he hit a home run (9.0%). He went deep in 3% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Wong picked up an RBI in 34 of 134 games last season (25.4%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.0%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
  • In 37.3% of his games last year (50 of 134), he scored at least one run, and in 13 (9.7%) he scored more than once.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 66
.242 AVG .260
.339 OBP .345
.445 SLG .416
24 XBH 19
8 HR 7
25 RBI 22
51/26 K/BB 37/22
6 SB 11
Home Away
66 GP 68
35 (53.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (61.8%)
13 (19.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.1%)
22 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (41.2%)
7 (10.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.4%)
17 (25.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Guardians pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.46).
  • Guardians pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • Quantrill makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
  • The 28-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 16 against the New York Yankees.
  • Last season he ranked 27th in ERA (3.38), 32nd in WHIP (1.208), and 44th in K/9 (6.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors.
