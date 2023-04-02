Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Cal Quantrill) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Kolten Wong At The Plate (2022)
- Wong hit .251 with 24 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 48 walks.
- Wong picked up a hit in 57.5% of his games last season (77 of 134), with at least two hits in 26 of them (19.4%).
- In 12 of 134 games last year, he hit a home run (9.0%). He went deep in 3% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Wong picked up an RBI in 34 of 134 games last season (25.4%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.0%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- In 37.3% of his games last year (50 of 134), he scored at least one run, and in 13 (9.7%) he scored more than once.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|.242
|AVG
|.260
|.339
|OBP
|.345
|.445
|SLG
|.416
|24
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|22
|51/26
|K/BB
|37/22
|6
|SB
|11
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|35 (53.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|42 (61.8%)
|13 (19.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (19.1%)
|22 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (41.2%)
|7 (10.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (7.4%)
|17 (25.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Guardians pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.46).
- Guardians pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Quantrill makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The 28-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 16 against the New York Yankees.
- Last season he ranked 27th in ERA (3.38), 32nd in WHIP (1.208), and 44th in K/9 (6.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors.
