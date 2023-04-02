On Sunday, Teoscar Hernandez (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate (2022)

Hernandez hit .267 with 35 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 34 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB last season, he ranked 46th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

In 66.9% of his 133 games last season, Hernandez picked up a hit. He also had 36 multi-hit games in 2022.

In 24 of 133 games last year, he went yard (18.0%). He went deep in 4.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 35.3% of his 133 games a year ago, Hernandez picked up an RBI (47 times). He also had 24 games with multiple RBIs (18.0%), and three or more RBIs in eight games.

In 54 of 133 games last season (40.6%) he touched home plate, and in 14 of those games (10.5%) he scored more than once.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 66 .259 AVG .273 .309 OBP .323 .519 SLG .465 31 XBH 30 15 HR 10 44 RBI 33 74/15 K/BB 78/19 2 SB 4 Home Away 67 GP 66 40 (59.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (74.2%) 18 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 18 (27.3%) 27 (40.3%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (40.9%) 14 (20.9%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (15.2%) 23 (34.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (36.4%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)