The Portland Trail Blazers (32-45) are big, 17-point underdogs as they try to turn around a five-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-39) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Target Center. The matchup airs at 3:30 PM ET on BSNX and ROOT Sports NW.

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNX and ROOT Sports NW

BSNX and ROOT Sports NW Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 119 - Trail Blazers 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 17)

Trail Blazers (+ 17) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



The Timberwolves sport a 36-40-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 34-42-1 mark of the Trail Blazers.

Portland and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 49.4% of the time this season (38 out of 77). That's more often than Minnesota and its opponents have (36 out of 78).

The Timberwolves have a .514 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (18-17) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .295 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-31).

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Portland is 19th in the league offensively (113.4 points scored per game) and 21st on defense (116.6 points allowed).

This season the Trail Blazers are ranked 22nd in the league in assists at 23.9 per game.

In 2022-23, the Trail Blazers are eighth in the league in 3-point makes (13 per game) and 10th in 3-point percentage (36.7%).

In 2022-23, Portland has attempted 58.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 67.7% of Portland's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 32.3% have been 3-pointers.

