On Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Target Center, the Portland Trail Blazers (32-45) will be looking to stop a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-39). It airs at 3:30 PM ET on BSNX and ROOT Sports NW.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNX and ROOT Sports NW

BSNX and ROOT Sports NW Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have a -31 scoring differential, putting up 115.6 points per game (12th in the league) and allowing 116.0 (18th in the NBA).

The Trail Blazers have a -252 scoring differential, falling short by 3.2 points per game. They're putting up 113.4 points per game, 19th in the league, and are allowing 116.6 per contest to rank 21st in the NBA.

These teams score 229 points per game between them, 4.5 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these teams score 232.6 points per game combined, 8.1 more points than this contest's over/under.

Minnesota is 36-41-1 ATS this season.

Portland is 34-42-1 ATS this season.

Trail Blazers and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers - - - Timberwolves +15000 +5000 -

