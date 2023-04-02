The Portland Trail Blazers (32-45) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-39) on April 2, 2023 at Target Center.

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers are shooting 47.4% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 47.1% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

Portland is 25-13 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 25th.

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 113.4 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 116 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 116 points, Portland is 21-5.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

The Trail Blazers put up 116 points per game at home, 5.4 more than away (110.6). Defensively they allow 118.4 per game, 3.6 more than on the road (114.8).

This year the Trail Blazers are picking up more assists at home (23.9 per game) than away (23.8).

Trail Blazers Injuries