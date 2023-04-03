The Seattle Mariners and A.J. Pollock, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate (2022)

  • Pollock hit .245 with 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.
  • In 81 of 138 games last year (58.7%) Pollock got at least one hit, and in 33 of those contests (23.9%) he picked up two or more.
  • He homered in 10.1% of his games in 2022 (14 of 138), including 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Pollock picked up an RBI in 40 games last season out 138 (29.0%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (8.7%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He scored in 36.2% of his 138 games last year, with two or more runs in 7.2% of those games (10).

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
68 GP 62
.247 AVG .244
.293 OBP .291
.409 SLG .368
22 XBH 19
9 HR 5
36 RBI 20
47/17 K/BB 51/15
1 SB 2
Home Away
72 GP 66
42 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (59.1%)
17 (23.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (24.2%)
24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (39.4%)
9 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.6%)
24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (24.2%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Angels pitching staff ranked 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels had the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
  • Angels pitchers combined to allow 168 total home runs at a clip of one per game (11th in the league).
  • Detmers makes his first start of the season for the Angels.
  • The 23-year-old left-hander started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Texas Rangers.
  • In 25 games last season he finished with a 7-6 record and had a 3.77 ERA and a 1.209 WHIP.
