The Seattle Mariners and A.J. Pollock, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Reid Detmers TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate (2022)

Pollock hit .245 with 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.

In 81 of 138 games last year (58.7%) Pollock got at least one hit, and in 33 of those contests (23.9%) he picked up two or more.

He homered in 10.1% of his games in 2022 (14 of 138), including 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Pollock picked up an RBI in 40 games last season out 138 (29.0%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (8.7%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He scored in 36.2% of his 138 games last year, with two or more runs in 7.2% of those games (10).

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 68 GP 62 .247 AVG .244 .293 OBP .291 .409 SLG .368 22 XBH 19 9 HR 5 36 RBI 20 47/17 K/BB 51/15 1 SB 2 Home Away 72 GP 66 42 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (59.1%) 17 (23.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (24.2%) 24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (39.4%) 9 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.6%) 24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (24.2%)

