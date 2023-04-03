On Monday, Cal Raleigh (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Guardians.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate (2022)

  • Raleigh hit .211 with 20 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 38 walks.
  • Raleigh picked up a hit in 50.8% of his games last season (63 of 124), with multiple hits in 17 of those contests (13.7%).
  • He homered in 21.0% of his games last year (26 of 124), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Raleigh picked up an RBI in 40 of 124 games last season (32.3%), including 17 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.7%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.
  • He scored in 42 of 124 games last year (33.9%), including seven multi-run games (5.6%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 56
.180 AVG .244
.229 OBP .341
.371 SLG .619
18 XBH 30
9 HR 18
21 RBI 42
69/13 K/BB 53/25
0 SB 1
Home Away
63 GP 61
26 (41.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (60.7%)
8 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (14.8%)
15 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (44.3%)
9 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 17 (27.9%)
15 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (41.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Angels pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
  • The Angels allowed 168 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 11th in baseball.
  • Detmers will make his first start of the season for the Angels.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 23-year-old left-hander, started and went six innings against the Texas Rangers.
  • Last season he finished with a 7-6 record, a 3.77 ERA and a 1.209 WHIP over his 25 games.
