Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Monday, Cal Raleigh (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Guardians.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Cal Raleigh At The Plate (2022)
- Raleigh hit .211 with 20 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 38 walks.
- Raleigh picked up a hit in 50.8% of his games last season (63 of 124), with multiple hits in 17 of those contests (13.7%).
- He homered in 21.0% of his games last year (26 of 124), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Raleigh picked up an RBI in 40 of 124 games last season (32.3%), including 17 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.7%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.
- He scored in 42 of 124 games last year (33.9%), including seven multi-run games (5.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|56
|.180
|AVG
|.244
|.229
|OBP
|.341
|.371
|SLG
|.619
|18
|XBH
|30
|9
|HR
|18
|21
|RBI
|42
|69/13
|K/BB
|53/25
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|61
|26 (41.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (60.7%)
|8 (12.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (14.8%)
|15 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (44.3%)
|9 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|17 (27.9%)
|15 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (41.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Angels pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Angels allowed 168 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 11th in baseball.
- Detmers will make his first start of the season for the Angels.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 23-year-old left-hander, started and went six innings against the Texas Rangers.
- Last season he finished with a 7-6 record, a 3.77 ERA and a 1.209 WHIP over his 25 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.