The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Reid Detmers TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate (2022)

Crawford hit .243 with 24 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 68 walks.

Crawford got a base hit in 95 out of 150 games last season (63.3%), with multiple hits in 32 of them (21.3%).

He took the pitcher deep in 4.7% of his games last season (150 in all), going deep in 1% of his trips to home plate.

Crawford picked up an RBI in 24.0% of his 150 games last year, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of those games (eight). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He crossed the plate in 50 of 150 games last year (33.3%), including scoring more than once in 5.3% of his games (eight times).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 68 GP 76 .231 AVG .254 .330 OBP .348 .315 SLG .354 13 XBH 20 3 HR 3 21 RBI 21 33/33 K/BB 47/35 1 SB 2 Home Away 70 GP 80 43 (61.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (65.0%) 12 (17.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (25.0%) 18 (25.7%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (40.0%) 3 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (5.0%) 17 (24.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (23.8%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)