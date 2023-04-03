Kolten Wong -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on April 3 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kolten Wong At The Plate (2022)

  • Wong hit .251 with 24 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 48 walks.
  • Wong picked up at least one hit 77 times last year in 134 games played (57.5%), including multiple hits on 26 occasions (19.4%).
  • He hit a home run in 9.0% of his games last year (12 of 134), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 34 of 134 games last year (25.4%), Wong picked up an RBI, and eight of those games (6.0%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
  • He crossed home plate in 50 of his 134 games a season ago (37.3%), with two or more runs scored 13 times (9.7%).

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 66
.242 AVG .260
.339 OBP .345
.445 SLG .416
24 XBH 19
8 HR 7
25 RBI 22
51/26 K/BB 37/22
6 SB 11
Home Away
66 GP 68
35 (53.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (61.8%)
13 (19.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.1%)
22 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (41.2%)
7 (10.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.4%)
17 (25.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Angels pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels surrendered 168 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 11th in baseball.
  • Detmers will start for the Angels, his first of the season.
  • The 23-year-old lefty started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Texas Rangers.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.77 ERA and a 1.209 WHIP over his 25 games, compiling a 7-6 record.
