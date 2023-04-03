The Seattle Kraken (41-26-8) will host the Arizona Coyotes (27-37-13) -- who've lost six straight away from home -- on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Check out the Kraken-Coyotes game on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSAZX.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSAZX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken have allowed 236 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 14th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The Kraken's 259 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the league.
  • In their past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Vince Dunn 75 13 48 61 50 46 -
Jared McCann 72 35 25 60 25 52 33.8%
Jordan Eberle 75 16 39 55 30 48 44%
Matthew Beniers 73 21 31 52 42 50 42.3%
Yanni Gourde 74 11 33 44 26 60 49.7%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

  • The Coyotes concede 3.5 goals per game (270 in total), 24th in the NHL.
  • With 212 goals (2.8 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 27th-ranked offense.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 27 goals over that span.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Clayton Keller 77 36 46 82 56 54 34.4%
Nick Schmaltz 58 21 33 54 52 56 40%
Matias Maccelli 59 10 34 44 42 23 0%
Lawson Crouse 72 22 20 42 30 29 40.5%
Barrett Hayton 77 17 24 41 36 31 50.5%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.