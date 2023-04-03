How to Watch the Kraken vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Kraken (41-26-8) will host the Arizona Coyotes (27-37-13) -- who've lost six straight away from home -- on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.
Check out the Kraken-Coyotes game on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSAZX.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSAZX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have allowed 236 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 14th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Kraken's 259 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|75
|13
|48
|61
|50
|46
|-
|Jared McCann
|72
|35
|25
|60
|25
|52
|33.8%
|Jordan Eberle
|75
|16
|39
|55
|30
|48
|44%
|Matthew Beniers
|73
|21
|31
|52
|42
|50
|42.3%
|Yanni Gourde
|74
|11
|33
|44
|26
|60
|49.7%
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes concede 3.5 goals per game (270 in total), 24th in the NHL.
- With 212 goals (2.8 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 27th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 27 goals over that span.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|77
|36
|46
|82
|56
|54
|34.4%
|Nick Schmaltz
|58
|21
|33
|54
|52
|56
|40%
|Matias Maccelli
|59
|10
|34
|44
|42
|23
|0%
|Lawson Crouse
|72
|22
|20
|42
|30
|29
|40.5%
|Barrett Hayton
|77
|17
|24
|41
|36
|31
|50.5%
