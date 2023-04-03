The Arizona Coyotes (27-37-13) will attempt to stop a six-game road losing streak when they face the Seattle Kraken (41-26-8) on Monday, April 3 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSAZX.

In the last 10 contests, the Kraken have registered a 4-4-2 record after putting up 30 total goals (four power-play goals on 26 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 15.4%). Their opponents have scored a combined 31 goals in those games.

As hockey action continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which team we predict will pick up the victory in Monday's game.

Kraken vs. Coyotes Predictions for Monday

Our projections model for this game calls for a final score of Kraken 4, Coyotes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-320)

Kraken (-320) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-2.3)

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 41-26-8 record overall, with a 9-8-17 record in matchups that have required overtime.

In the 27 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 16-7-4 record (good for 36 points).

In the 10 games this season the Kraken registered just one goal, they've finished 0-8-2 (two points).

Seattle has scored exactly two goals in 12 games this season (1-9-2 record, four points).

The Kraken are 40-6-4 in the 50 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 84 points).

In the 28 games when Seattle has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 39 points after finishing 18-7-3.

In the 49 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Seattle is 28-17-4 (60 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 23 games, going 11-9-3 to register 25 points.

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 5th 3.45 Goals Scored 2.75 28th 17th 3.15 Goals Allowed 3.51 24th 20th 30.5 Shots 25.7 32nd 2nd 27.2 Shots Allowed 35.3 30th 23rd 19.4% Power Play % 19.8% 21st 24th 75.2% Penalty Kill % 75% 26th

Kraken vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSAZX

TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSAZX

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

