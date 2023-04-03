The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels will meet on Monday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET. George Kirby will start for Seattle, trying to shut down Shohei Ohtani and company.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners ranked ninth-best in MLB play last season with 197 total home runs.

Last year the Mariners' .390 slugging percentage ranked 14th in baseball.

Seattle went 35-20 in games last season when it drew at least five walks.

Los Angeles scored the 25th-most runs in the majors last season with 623 (3.8 per game).

Last year the Mariners ranked 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.

Seattle struck out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

Seattle pitched to a 3.59 ERA last season, which ranked eighth in baseball.

The Mariners had a combined WHIP of just 1.191 as a pitching staff, which was the eighth-best in baseball last season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Kirby makes his first start of the season for the Mariners.

The 25-year-old right-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Houston Astros, when he started and went seven scoreless innings.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Guardians W 3-0 Home Luis Castillo Shane Bieber 3/31/2023 Guardians L 9-4 Home Robbie Ray Hunter Gaddis 4/1/2023 Guardians L 2-0 Home Logan Gilbert Aaron Civale 4/2/2023 Guardians L 6-5 Home Marco Gonzales Cal Quantrill 4/3/2023 Angels - Home George Kirby Reid Detmers 4/4/2023 Angels - Home Luis Castillo José Suarez 4/5/2023 Angels - Home Chris Flexen Shohei Ohtani 4/7/2023 Guardians - Away Logan Gilbert Aaron Civale 4/8/2023 Guardians - Away Marco Gonzales Cal Quantrill 4/9/2023 Guardians - Away George Kirby Zach Plesac

