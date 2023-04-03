Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (1-3) host Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (2-1) in an early-season matchup at T-Mobile Park on Monday, April 3, with a start time of 9:40 PM ET.

The Angels have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Mariners (-150). The total is 7 runs for this game.

Mariners vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Reid Detmers - LAA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners entered a game as favorites 82 times last season and won 54, or 65.9%, of those games.

The Mariners had a record of 31-19, a 62% win rate, when they were favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Seattle has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners hit 97 home runs at home last season (1.2 per game).

Seattle averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game while slugging .382 at home.

The Angels were chosen as underdogs in 75 games last year and walked away with the win 22 times (29.3%) in those games.

Last year, the Angels won 11 of 38 games when listed as at least +125 on the moneyline.

Los Angeles averaged one home run per game when playing on the road last season (84 total in road outings).

The Angels averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game while slugging .364 away from home.

Mariners vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+185) Ty France 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+155) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+210) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+170)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 2nd Win AL West +325 - 2nd

