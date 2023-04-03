After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Sam Haggerty and the Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Reid Detmers) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Sam Haggerty At The Plate (2022)

Haggerty hit .256 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.

In 36.1% of his games last year (30 of 83), Haggerty had a base hit, and in 11 of those games (13.3%) he recorded two or more hits.

He hit a long ball in five of 83 games in 2022 (6.0%), including 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Haggerty picked up an RBI in 19 games last year out of 83 (22.9%), including multiple RBIs in 3.6% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..

He scored in 27.7% of his games last season (23 of 83), with more than one run on five occasions (6.0%).

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 31 GP 31 .241 AVG .270 .350 OBP .340 .414 SLG .393 10 XBH 5 2 HR 3 13 RBI 10 28/14 K/BB 25/7 5 SB 8 Home Away 43 GP 40 15 (34.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (37.5%) 5 (11.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (15.0%) 11 (25.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (30.0%) 2 (4.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (7.5%) 10 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (22.5%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)