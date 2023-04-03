Sam Haggerty Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Sam Haggerty and the Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Reid Detmers) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Sam Haggerty At The Plate (2022)
- Haggerty hit .256 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.
- In 36.1% of his games last year (30 of 83), Haggerty had a base hit, and in 11 of those games (13.3%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He hit a long ball in five of 83 games in 2022 (6.0%), including 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Haggerty picked up an RBI in 19 games last year out of 83 (22.9%), including multiple RBIs in 3.6% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
- He scored in 27.7% of his games last season (23 of 83), with more than one run on five occasions (6.0%).
Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.241
|AVG
|.270
|.350
|OBP
|.340
|.414
|SLG
|.393
|10
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|28/14
|K/BB
|25/7
|5
|SB
|8
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|15 (34.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (37.5%)
|5 (11.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (15.0%)
|11 (25.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (30.0%)
|2 (4.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (7.5%)
|10 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (22.5%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Angels had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Angels had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Angels surrendered 168 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 11th in baseball.
- Detmers will start for the Angels, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 23-year-old southpaw, started and went six innings against the Texas Rangers.
- Last season he put together a 7-6 record, a 3.77 ERA and a 1.209 WHIP over his 25 games.
