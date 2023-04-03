On Monday, Teoscar Hernandez (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Guardians.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate (2022)

  • Hernandez hit .267 with 35 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 87th and he was 19th in slugging.
  • Hernandez picked up a hit in 66.9% of his games last season (89 of 133), with at least two hits in 36 of those games (27.1%).
  • He homered in 18.0% of his games last year (24 of 133), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Hernandez picked up an RBI in 35.3% of his 133 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 18.0% of them (24). He drove in three or more runs in eight games.
  • He came around to score 54 times in 133 games (40.6%) last season, including 14 occasions when he scored more than once (10.5%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 66
.259 AVG .273
.309 OBP .323
.519 SLG .465
31 XBH 30
15 HR 10
44 RBI 33
74/15 K/BB 78/19
2 SB 4
Home Away
67 GP 66
40 (59.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (74.2%)
18 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 18 (27.3%)
27 (40.3%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (40.9%)
14 (20.9%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (15.2%)
23 (34.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (36.4%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
  • The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combined to surrender 168 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 11th in baseball.
  • Detmers will take the mound to start for the Angels, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 23-year-old southpaw, started and went six innings against the Texas Rangers.
  • In his 25 appearances last season he finished with a 3.77 ERA and a 1.209 WHIP, compiling a 7-6 record.
