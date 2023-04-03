On Monday, Teoscar Hernandez (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Guardians.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate (2022)

Hernandez hit .267 with 35 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 34 walks.

Among qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 87th and he was 19th in slugging.

Hernandez picked up a hit in 66.9% of his games last season (89 of 133), with at least two hits in 36 of those games (27.1%).

He homered in 18.0% of his games last year (24 of 133), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez picked up an RBI in 35.3% of his 133 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 18.0% of them (24). He drove in three or more runs in eight games.

He came around to score 54 times in 133 games (40.6%) last season, including 14 occasions when he scored more than once (10.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 66 .259 AVG .273 .309 OBP .323 .519 SLG .465 31 XBH 30 15 HR 10 44 RBI 33 74/15 K/BB 78/19 2 SB 4 Home Away 67 GP 66 40 (59.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (74.2%) 18 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 18 (27.3%) 27 (40.3%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (40.9%) 14 (20.9%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (15.2%) 23 (34.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (36.4%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)