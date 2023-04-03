On Monday, Ty France (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Guardians.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ty France At The Plate (2022)

France had a .439 slugging percentage while batting .278.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, he ranked 29th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.

In 69.0% of his games last season (100 of 145), France had a base hit, and in 43 of those games (29.7%) he recorded two or more hits.

Including the 145 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 20 of them (13.8%), leaving the yard in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 53 of 145 games last year (36.6%), France picked up an RBI, and 25 of those games (17.2%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.

He scored a run in 54 of his 145 games a season ago (37.2%), with two or more runs scored 10 times (6.9%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 70 .284 AVG .272 .361 OBP .329 .443 SLG .436 22 XBH 26 10 HR 10 42 RBI 42 44/21 K/BB 50/17 0 SB 0 Home Away 71 GP 74 50 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (67.6%) 19 (26.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (32.4%) 27 (38.0%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (36.5%) 10 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.5%) 25 (35.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.8%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)