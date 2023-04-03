On Monday, Ty France (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Guardians.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ty France At The Plate (2022)

  • France had a .439 slugging percentage while batting .278.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, he ranked 29th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.
  • In 69.0% of his games last season (100 of 145), France had a base hit, and in 43 of those games (29.7%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • Including the 145 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 20 of them (13.8%), leaving the yard in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 53 of 145 games last year (36.6%), France picked up an RBI, and 25 of those games (17.2%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.
  • He scored a run in 54 of his 145 games a season ago (37.2%), with two or more runs scored 10 times (6.9%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 70
.284 AVG .272
.361 OBP .329
.443 SLG .436
22 XBH 26
10 HR 10
42 RBI 42
44/21 K/BB 50/17
0 SB 0
Home Away
71 GP 74
50 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (67.6%)
19 (26.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (32.4%)
27 (38.0%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (36.5%)
10 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.5%)
25 (35.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.8%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Angels had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels surrendered 168 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 11th in baseball.
  • Detmers will take the mound to start for the Angels, his first this season.
  • The 23-year-old lefty started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Texas Rangers.
  • Last season he put together a 7-6 record, a 3.77 ERA and a 1.209 WHIP over his 25 games.
