A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A.J. Pollock -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the mound, on April 4 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate (2022)
- Pollock hit .245 with 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 58.7% of his games last season (81 of 138), Pollock got a base hit, and in 33 of those games (23.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He hit a home run in 14 games a year ago (out of 138 opportunities, 10.1%), going deep in 2.7% of his trips to home plate.
- In 29.0% of his games a year ago (40 of 138), Pollock drove home a run. In 12 of those games (8.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.
- He scored a run in 36.2% of his 138 games last season, with more than one run in 7.2% of those games (10).
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|62
|.247
|AVG
|.244
|.293
|OBP
|.291
|.409
|SLG
|.368
|22
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|5
|36
|RBI
|20
|47/17
|K/BB
|51/15
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|66
|42 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (59.1%)
|17 (23.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (24.2%)
|24 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (39.4%)
|9 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (7.6%)
|24 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (24.2%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Angels had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Angels pitchers combined to surrender 168 total home runs at a rate of one per game (11th in the league).
- Suarez makes his first start of the season for the Angels.
- The 25-year-old southpaw started and threw seven innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Texas Rangers.
- Last season he finished with a 3.96 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP over his 22 games, compiling an 8-8 record.
