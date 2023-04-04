How to Watch the Canucks vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Kraken will travel to face the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, April 4, with the Canucks having dropped three straight games.
You can turn on ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and ROOT Sports NW to watch as the Kraken and the Canucks hit the ice.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Canucks vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/25/2023
|Kraken
|Canucks
|6-1 SEA
|12/22/2022
|Canucks
|Kraken
|6-5 (F/SO) VAN
|10/27/2022
|Kraken
|Canucks
|5-4 VAN
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have conceded 280 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.
- The Canucks' 255 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 12th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Canucks have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Canucks have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|74
|36
|60
|96
|44
|55
|44.2%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|75
|29
|47
|76
|46
|54
|54.1%
|Quinn Hughes
|72
|7
|66
|73
|41
|53
|100%
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|75
|37
|32
|69
|24
|30
|-
|Brock Boeser
|68
|17
|36
|53
|20
|23
|40.8%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Kraken are allowing 237 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league play.
- The Kraken score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (267 total, 3.5 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Kraken are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|76
|13
|50
|63
|50
|47
|-
|Jared McCann
|73
|37
|25
|62
|26
|53
|32.9%
|Jordan Eberle
|76
|17
|39
|56
|30
|49
|44%
|Matthew Beniers
|74
|21
|32
|53
|43
|52
|42.7%
|Yanni Gourde
|75
|11
|34
|45
|26
|61
|49.5%
