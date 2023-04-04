The Seattle Kraken will travel to face the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, April 4, with the Canucks having dropped three straight games.

You can turn on ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and ROOT Sports NW to watch as the Kraken and the Canucks hit the ice.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and ROOT Sports NW

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/25/2023 Kraken Canucks 6-1 SEA 12/22/2022 Canucks Kraken 6-5 (F/SO) VAN 10/27/2022 Kraken Canucks 5-4 VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have conceded 280 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.

The Canucks' 255 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 12th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Canucks have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Canucks have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 74 36 60 96 44 55 44.2% Jonathan Tanner Miller 75 29 47 76 46 54 54.1% Quinn Hughes 72 7 66 73 41 53 100% Andrei Kuzmenko 75 37 32 69 24 30 - Brock Boeser 68 17 36 53 20 23 40.8%

Kraken Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kraken are allowing 237 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league play.

The Kraken score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (267 total, 3.5 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Kraken are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.

Kraken Key Players