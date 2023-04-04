The Seattle Kraken (42-26-8) hit the road against the Vancouver Canucks (34-35-7, losers of three straight) at Rogers Arena. The contest on Tuesday, April 4 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and ROOT Sports NW.

Canucks vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-115) Canucks (-105) 6.5

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have been an underdog in 49 games this season, and won 19 (38.8%).

Vancouver has a record of 19-30 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this outing implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Canucks.

Vancouver has played 47 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

Canucks vs. Kraken Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 267 (5th) Goals 255 (12th) 237 (14th) Goals Allowed 280 (27th) 44 (22nd) Power Play Goals 57 (11th) 53 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (28th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

Four of Vancouver's last 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Canucks total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, the Canucks and their opponents are averaging 8.9 goals, 0.4 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Canucks' 255 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 12th in the league.

The Canucks have conceded 280 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 27th.

They have a -25 goal differential, which ranks 23rd in the league.

