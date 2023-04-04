Canucks vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Kraken (42-26-8) hit the road against the Vancouver Canucks (34-35-7, losers of three straight) at Rogers Arena. The contest on Tuesday, April 4 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and ROOT Sports NW.
Canucks vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-115)
|Canucks (-105)
|6.5
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have been an underdog in 49 games this season, and won 19 (38.8%).
- Vancouver has a record of 19-30 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this outing implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Canucks.
- Vancouver has played 47 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.
Canucks vs. Kraken Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|267 (5th)
|Goals
|255 (12th)
|237 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|280 (27th)
|44 (22nd)
|Power Play Goals
|57 (11th)
|53 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|65 (28th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- Four of Vancouver's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Canucks total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, the Canucks and their opponents are averaging 8.9 goals, 0.4 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Canucks' 255 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 12th in the league.
- The Canucks have conceded 280 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 27th.
- They have a -25 goal differential, which ranks 23rd in the league.
