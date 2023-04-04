After going 2-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Jose Suarez) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate (2022)

Crawford hit .243 with 24 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 68 walks.

Crawford picked up a hit in 63.3% of his games last season (95 of 150), with more than one hit in 32 of those games (21.3%).

He hit a home run in seven of 150 games in 2022 (4.7%), including 1% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford drove in a run in 36 games last season out 150 (24.0%), including eight multi-RBI outings (5.3%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He came around to score 50 times in 150 games (33.3%) last season, including eight occasions when he scored more than once (5.3%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 68 GP 76 .231 AVG .254 .330 OBP .348 .315 SLG .354 13 XBH 20 3 HR 3 21 RBI 21 33/33 K/BB 47/35 1 SB 2 Home Away 70 GP 80 43 (61.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (65.0%) 12 (17.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (25.0%) 18 (25.7%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (40.0%) 3 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (5.0%) 17 (24.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (23.8%)

