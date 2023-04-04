After going 2-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Jose Suarez) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate (2022)

  • Crawford hit .243 with 24 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 68 walks.
  • Crawford picked up a hit in 63.3% of his games last season (95 of 150), with more than one hit in 32 of those games (21.3%).
  • He hit a home run in seven of 150 games in 2022 (4.7%), including 1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Crawford drove in a run in 36 games last season out 150 (24.0%), including eight multi-RBI outings (5.3%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He came around to score 50 times in 150 games (33.3%) last season, including eight occasions when he scored more than once (5.3%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
68 GP 76
.231 AVG .254
.330 OBP .348
.315 SLG .354
13 XBH 20
3 HR 3
21 RBI 21
33/33 K/BB 47/35
1 SB 2
Home Away
70 GP 80
43 (61.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (65.0%)
12 (17.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (25.0%)
18 (25.7%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (40.0%)
3 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (5.0%)
17 (24.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (23.8%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Angels pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combined to allow 168 total home runs at a rate of one per game (11th in the league).
  • Suarez starts for the first time this season for the Angels.
  • The 25-year-old lefty last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Texas Rangers, when he started and went seven innings.
  • In 22 games last season he finished with an 8-8 record and had a 3.96 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP.
