The Vancouver Canucks (34-35-7) will aim to halt a three-game losing streak when they face the Seattle Kraken (42-26-8) at home on Tuesday, April 4 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and ROOT Sports NW.

The Kraken are 5-4-1 over the past 10 contests, totaling 35 total goals (five power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 17.2%). They have given up 28 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which club will emerge victorious in Tuesday's hockey action.

Kraken vs. Canucks Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Canucks 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-105)

Canucks (-105) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Canucks (-0.1)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken are 42-26-8 overall and 9-8-17 in overtime matchups.

In the 27 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 16-7-4 record (good for 36 points).

In the 10 games this season the Kraken recorded only one goal, they've finished 0-8-2 (two points).

Seattle has finished 1-9-2 in the 12 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering four points).

The Kraken have scored three or more goals in 51 games (41-6-4, 86 points).

In the 28 games when Seattle has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 39 points after finishing 18-7-3.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Seattle is 29-17-4 (62 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 23 times, and went 11-9-3 (25 points).

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 4th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.36 11th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 3.68 28th 20th 30.5 Shots 30 22nd 2nd 27.1 Shots Allowed 30.7 12th 22nd 19.6% Power Play % 22.6% 10th 24th 75.6% Penalty Kill % 71.1% 32nd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Kraken vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.