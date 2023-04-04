The Seattle Kraken (42-26-8) go on the road against the Vancouver Canucks (34-35-7, losers of three straight) at Rogers Arena. The contest on Tuesday, April 4 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and ROOT Sports NW.

In the past 10 games, the Canucks have gone 5-3-2 while totaling 33 total goals (seven power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 21.9%). They have conceded 29 goals.

Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which squad we predict will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.

Canucks vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Canucks 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-105)

Canucks (-105) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Canucks (-0.1)

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have a 12-7-19 record in overtime contests this season and a 34-35-7 overall record.

Vancouver has earned 29 points (12-12-5) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

This season the Canucks registered just one goal in 11 games and they lost every time.

When Vancouver has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned four points (2-13-0 record).

The Canucks have earned 71 points in their 49 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Vancouver has recorded a single power-play goal in 30 games and registered 29 points with a record of 13-14-3.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vancouver has posted a record of 14-17-4 (32 points).

The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in 34 games. The Canucks finished 17-14-3 in those matchups (37 points).

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 4th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.36 11th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 3.68 28th 20th 30.5 Shots 30 22nd 2nd 27.1 Shots Allowed 30.7 12th 22nd 19.6% Power Play % 22.6% 10th 24th 75.6% Penalty Kill % 71.1% 32nd

Canucks vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, SNP, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

