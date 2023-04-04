Mariners vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:44 PM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Tuesday's game at T-Mobile Park has the Los Angeles Angels (3-1) squaring off against the Seattle Mariners (1-4) at 9:40 PM (on April 4). Our computer prediction projects a 3-1 win for the Angels, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Mariners will look to Luis Castillo versus the Angels and Jose Suarez.
Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Angels 3, Mariners 1.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 7 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners were favorites in 82 games last season and won 54 (65.9%) of those contests.
- Last season, Seattle won 12 of its 27 games, or 44.4%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.
- Scoring 4.3 runs per game last season (690 total) ranked Seattle 18th in the majors.
- The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all league pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Guardians
|W 3-0
|Luis Castillo vs Shane Bieber
|March 31
|Guardians
|L 9-4
|Robbie Ray vs Hunter Gaddis
|April 1
|Guardians
|L 2-0
|Logan Gilbert vs Aaron Civale
|April 2
|Guardians
|L 6-5
|Marco Gonzales vs Cal Quantrill
|April 3
|Angels
|L 7-3
|George Kirby vs Reid Detmers
|April 4
|Angels
|-
|Luis Castillo vs José Suarez
|April 5
|Angels
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Shohei Ohtani
|April 7
|@ Guardians
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Aaron Civale
|April 8
|@ Guardians
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Cal Quantrill
|April 9
|@ Guardians
|-
|George Kirby vs Zach Plesac
|April 10
|@ Cubs
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Hayden Wesneski
