Tuesday's game at T-Mobile Park has the Los Angeles Angels (3-1) squaring off against the Seattle Mariners (1-4) at 9:40 PM (on April 4). Our computer prediction projects a 3-1 win for the Angels, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Mariners will look to Luis Castillo versus the Angels and Jose Suarez.

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
  • How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Angels 3, Mariners 1.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels

  • Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

  • The Mariners were favorites in 82 games last season and won 54 (65.9%) of those contests.
  • Last season, Seattle won 12 of its 27 games, or 44.4%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.
  • Scoring 4.3 runs per game last season (690 total) ranked Seattle 18th in the majors.
  • The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
March 30 Guardians W 3-0 Luis Castillo vs Shane Bieber
March 31 Guardians L 9-4 Robbie Ray vs Hunter Gaddis
April 1 Guardians L 2-0 Logan Gilbert vs Aaron Civale
April 2 Guardians L 6-5 Marco Gonzales vs Cal Quantrill
April 3 Angels L 7-3 George Kirby vs Reid Detmers
April 4 Angels - Luis Castillo vs José Suarez
April 5 Angels - Chris Flexen vs Shohei Ohtani
April 7 @ Guardians - Logan Gilbert vs Aaron Civale
April 8 @ Guardians - Marco Gonzales vs Cal Quantrill
April 9 @ Guardians - George Kirby vs Zach Plesac
April 10 @ Cubs - Luis Castillo vs Hayden Wesneski

