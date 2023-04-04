Sam Haggerty Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sam Haggerty -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the hill, on April 4 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Sam Haggerty At The Plate (2022)
- Haggerty hit .256 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Haggerty got a hit in 36.1% of his 83 games last season, with at least two hits in 13.3% of those contests.
- He went yard in five games a year ago (out of 83 opportunities, 6.0%), going deep in 2.5% of his trips to home plate.
- Haggerty picked up an RBI in 19 games last season out of 83 (22.9%), including multiple RBIs in 3.6% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
- He crossed the plate in 23 of 83 games last year (27.7%), including scoring more than once in 6.0% of his games (five times).
Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.241
|AVG
|.270
|.350
|OBP
|.340
|.414
|SLG
|.393
|10
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|28/14
|K/BB
|25/7
|5
|SB
|8
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|15 (34.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (37.5%)
|5 (11.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (15.0%)
|11 (25.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (30.0%)
|2 (4.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (7.5%)
|10 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (22.5%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combined to allow 168 total home runs at a rate of one per game (11th in the league).
- Suarez takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Angels.
- The 25-year-old left-hander started and threw seven innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Texas Rangers.
- In 22 games last season he put together an 8-8 record and had a 3.96 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP.
