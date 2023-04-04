Teoscar Hernandez -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the hill, on April 4 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate (2022)

  • Hernandez hit .267 with 35 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 46th, his on-base percentage ranked 87th, and he was 19th in the league in slugging.
  • Hernandez reached base via a hit in 89 of 133 games last season (66.9%), including multiple hits in 27.1% of those games (36 of them).
  • He homered in 18.0% of his games last year (24 of 133), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hernandez picked up an RBI in 47 of 133 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 24 of them. He drove in three or more runs in eight games.
  • He scored a run in 40.6% of his games last year (54 of 133), with more than one run on 14 occasions (10.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 66
.259 AVG .273
.309 OBP .323
.519 SLG .465
31 XBH 30
15 HR 10
44 RBI 33
74/15 K/BB 78/19
2 SB 4
Home Away
67 GP 66
40 (59.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (74.2%)
18 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 18 (27.3%)
27 (40.3%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (40.9%)
14 (20.9%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (15.2%)
23 (34.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (36.4%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Angels had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combined to give up 168 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 11th in baseball.
  • Suarez starts for the first time this season for the Angels.
  • When he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 25-year-old lefty started the game and went seven innings against the Texas Rangers.
  • Over his 22 appearances last season he finished with a 3.96 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP, putting together an 8-8 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.