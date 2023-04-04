Teoscar Hernandez -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the hill, on April 4 at 9:40 PM ET.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

José Suarez TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate (2022)

Hernandez hit .267 with 35 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 34 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 46th, his on-base percentage ranked 87th, and he was 19th in the league in slugging.

Hernandez reached base via a hit in 89 of 133 games last season (66.9%), including multiple hits in 27.1% of those games (36 of them).

He homered in 18.0% of his games last year (24 of 133), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez picked up an RBI in 47 of 133 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 24 of them. He drove in three or more runs in eight games.

He scored a run in 40.6% of his games last year (54 of 133), with more than one run on 14 occasions (10.5%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 66 .259 AVG .273 .309 OBP .323 .519 SLG .465 31 XBH 30 15 HR 10 44 RBI 33 74/15 K/BB 78/19 2 SB 4 Home Away 67 GP 66 40 (59.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (74.2%) 18 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 18 (27.3%) 27 (40.3%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (40.9%) 14 (20.9%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (15.2%) 23 (34.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (36.4%)

