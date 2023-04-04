Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Tom Murphy and the Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Jose Suarez) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Tom Murphy At The Plate (2022)
- Murphy hit .303 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Murphy reached base via a hit in seven of 14 games last season (50.0%), including multiple hits in 21.4% of those games (three of them).
- Logging a trip to the plate in 14 games last season, he hit one dinger.
- Murphy had an RBI in one of 14 games last year.
- In 35.7% of his games last season (five of 14), he scored at least one run, and in three (21.4%) he scored two or more runs.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|.400
|AVG
|.222
|.526
|OBP
|.364
|.467
|SLG
|.444
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|4/4
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Angels had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Angels had the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Angels gave up 168 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 11th in baseball.
- Suarez starts for the first time this season for the Angels.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 25-year-old southpaw started the game and went seven innings against the Texas Rangers.
- Last season he finished with an 8-8 record, a 3.96 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP over his 22 games.
