After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Tom Murphy and the Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Jose Suarez) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Tom Murphy At The Plate (2022)

  • Murphy hit .303 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.
  • Murphy reached base via a hit in seven of 14 games last season (50.0%), including multiple hits in 21.4% of those games (three of them).
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 14 games last season, he hit one dinger.
  • Murphy had an RBI in one of 14 games last year.
  • In 35.7% of his games last season (five of 14), he scored at least one run, and in three (21.4%) he scored two or more runs.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
5 GP 7
.400 AVG .222
.526 OBP .364
.467 SLG .444
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
4/4 K/BB 9/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
5 GP 9
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Angels had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Angels had the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
  • The Angels gave up 168 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 11th in baseball.
  • Suarez starts for the first time this season for the Angels.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 25-year-old southpaw started the game and went seven innings against the Texas Rangers.
  • Last season he finished with an 8-8 record, a 3.96 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP over his 22 games.
