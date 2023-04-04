Find the injury report for the Portland Trail Blazers (33-45), which currently has 12 players listed (including Damian Lillard), as the Trail Blazers ready for their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies (49-29) at FedExForum on Tuesday, April 4 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Trail Blazers' most recent outing on Sunday ended in a 107-105 win over the Timberwolves. Shaedon Sharpe's team-high 27 points paced the Trail Blazers in the win.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jusuf Nurkic C Out Knee 13.3 9.1 2.9 Jerami Grant PF Out Quadricep 20.5 4.5 2.4 Justise Winslow SF Out For Season Ankle 6.8 5 3.4 Kevin Knox SF Questionable Knee 5.8 2.7 0.5 Damian Lillard PG Out For Season Calf 32.2 4.8 7.3 Anfernee Simons SG Out Foot 21.1 2.6 4.1 Matisse Thybulle SG Questionable Knee 4.1 2 0.7 Nassir Little PF Out Ankle 6.6 2.6 0.9 Cameron Reddish SF Questionable Lumbar 9.7 2.2 1.4 Trendon Watford PF Questionable Ankle 6.9 3.8 2 Keon Johnson SG Out Finger 4.7 1.1 1.5 John Butler Jr. C Questionable Ankle 0.9 0.5 0.3

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out (Knee), Dillon Brooks: Questionable (Hip), Brandon Clarke: Out For Season (Achilles), Ziaire Williams: Out (Foot/Ankle)

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+

Trail Blazers Season Insights

The Trail Blazers average just 0.6 more points per game (113.3) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (112.7).

Portland has put together a 25-10 record in games it scores more than 112.7 points.

Over their last 10 games, the Trail Blazers are averaging 104.7 points per contest, 8.6 fewer points than their season average (113.3).

Portland hits 12.9 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league) at a 36.6% rate (10th in NBA), compared to the 12.3 its opponents make, shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc.

The Trail Blazers average 112.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (14th in league), and allow 115.5 points per 100 possessions (26th in NBA).

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -17.5 228.5

