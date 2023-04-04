On Tuesday, Ty France (coming off going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Suarez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ty France At The Plate (2022)

  • France had a .439 slugging percentage while batting .278.
  • Among the qualified hitters last season, he ranked 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 40th and he was 56th in slugging.
  • France got a hit in 69.0% of his 145 games last season, with multiple hits in 29.7% of them.
  • He hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games in 2022 (20 of 145), including 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • France picked up an RBI in 53 of 145 games last season (36.6%), including 25 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (17.2%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
  • He scored in 54 of 145 games last year (37.2%), including 10 multi-run games (6.9%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 70
.284 AVG .272
.361 OBP .329
.443 SLG .436
22 XBH 26
10 HR 10
42 RBI 42
44/21 K/BB 50/17
0 SB 0
Home Away
71 GP 74
50 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (67.6%)
19 (26.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (32.4%)
27 (38.0%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (36.5%)
10 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.5%)
25 (35.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.8%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Angels had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combined to give up 168 total home runs at a clip of one per game (11th in baseball).
  • Suarez will make his first start of the season for the Angels.
  • The 25-year-old lefty started and threw seven innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Texas Rangers.
  • Over his 22 appearances last season he finished with an 8-8 record, had a 3.96 ERA, and a 1.248 WHIP.
