On Tuesday, Ty France (coming off going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Suarez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ty France At The Plate (2022)

France had a .439 slugging percentage while batting .278.

Among the qualified hitters last season, he ranked 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 40th and he was 56th in slugging.

France got a hit in 69.0% of his 145 games last season, with multiple hits in 29.7% of them.

He hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games in 2022 (20 of 145), including 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

France picked up an RBI in 53 of 145 games last season (36.6%), including 25 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (17.2%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.

He scored in 54 of 145 games last year (37.2%), including 10 multi-run games (6.9%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 70 .284 AVG .272 .361 OBP .329 .443 SLG .436 22 XBH 26 10 HR 10 42 RBI 42 44/21 K/BB 50/17 0 SB 0 Home Away 71 GP 74 50 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (67.6%) 19 (26.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (32.4%) 27 (38.0%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (36.5%) 10 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.5%) 25 (35.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.8%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)