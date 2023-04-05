A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in his last game, A.J. Pollock and the Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Shohei Ohtani) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Angels.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
Looking to place a prop bet on A.J. Pollock? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
A.J. Pollock At The Plate (2022)
- Pollock hit .245 with 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.
- Pollock reached base via a hit in 81 of 138 games last season (58.7%), including multiple hits in 23.9% of those games (33 of them).
- He homered in 10.1% of his games last year (14 of 138), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Pollock picked up an RBI in 40 of 138 games last season (29.0%), including 12 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.7%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He scored a run in 36.2% of his games last year (50 of 138), with two or more runs on 10 occasions (7.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|62
|.247
|AVG
|.244
|.293
|OBP
|.291
|.409
|SLG
|.368
|22
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|5
|36
|RBI
|20
|47/17
|K/BB
|51/15
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|66
|42 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (59.1%)
|17 (23.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (24.2%)
|24 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (39.4%)
|9 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (7.6%)
|24 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (24.2%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Angels pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Angels pitchers combined to give up 168 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 11th in baseball.
- Ohtani (0-0) gets the start for the Angels, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (.833), and sixth in K/9 (15).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.