The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate (2022)

Raleigh hit .211 with 20 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 38 walks.

Raleigh got a hit in 63 of 124 games last season, with multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He homered in 26 of 124 games in 2022 (21.0%), including 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Raleigh picked up an RBI in 32.3% of his 124 games last year, with more than one RBI in 13.7% of those contests (17). He drove in three or more runs in seven games.

He scored in 42 of 124 games last season (33.9%), including scoring more than once in 5.6% of his games (seven times).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 56 .180 AVG .244 .229 OBP .341 .371 SLG .619 18 XBH 30 9 HR 18 21 RBI 42 69/13 K/BB 53/25 0 SB 1 Home Away 63 GP 61 26 (41.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (60.7%) 8 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (14.8%) 15 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (44.3%) 9 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 17 (27.9%) 15 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (41.0%)

