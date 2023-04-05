Mariners vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:41 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Los Angeles Angels (3-2) going head to head against the Seattle Mariners (2-4) at 4:10 PM ET on April 5. Our computer prediction projects a 6-2 victory for the Angels, who are favored by our model.
The Angels will call on Shohei Ohtani against the Mariners and Chris Flexen.
Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, Mariners 3.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have yet to play a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- Seattle has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Seattle scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (26 total, 4.3 per game).
- Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.27 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 31
|Guardians
|L 9-4
|Robbie Ray vs Hunter Gaddis
|April 1
|Guardians
|L 2-0
|Logan Gilbert vs Aaron Civale
|April 2
|Guardians
|L 6-5
|Marco Gonzales vs Cal Quantrill
|April 3
|Angels
|L 7-3
|George Kirby vs Reid Detmers
|April 4
|Angels
|W 11-2
|Luis Castillo vs José Suarez
|April 5
|Angels
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Shohei Ohtani
|April 7
|@ Guardians
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Aaron Civale
|April 8
|@ Guardians
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Cal Quantrill
|April 9
|@ Guardians
|-
|George Kirby vs Zach Plesac
|April 10
|@ Cubs
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Hayden Wesneski
|April 11
|@ Cubs
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Marcus Stroman
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.