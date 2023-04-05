Mike Trout and Julio Rodriguez will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Angels play the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit six homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Fueled by 23 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 19th in MLB with a .391 slugging percentage this season.

The Mariners' .218 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Seattle ranks 12th in the majors with 26 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .272.

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Seattle has a 7.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Seattle has pitched to a 3.27 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.345 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Flexen will make his first start of the season for the Mariners.

The 28-year-old righty will start for the first time this year after coming out of the bullpen once.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 3/31/2023 Guardians L 9-4 Home Robbie Ray Hunter Gaddis 4/1/2023 Guardians L 2-0 Home Logan Gilbert Aaron Civale 4/2/2023 Guardians L 6-5 Home Marco Gonzales Cal Quantrill 4/3/2023 Angels L 7-3 Home George Kirby Reid Detmers 4/4/2023 Angels W 11-2 Home Luis Castillo José Suarez 4/5/2023 Angels - Home Chris Flexen Shohei Ohtani 4/7/2023 Guardians - Away Logan Gilbert Aaron Civale 4/8/2023 Guardians - Away Marco Gonzales Cal Quantrill 4/9/2023 Guardians - Away George Kirby Zach Plesac 4/10/2023 Cubs - Away Luis Castillo Hayden Wesneski 4/11/2023 Cubs - Away Chris Flexen Marcus Stroman

