Tommy La Stella Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Tommy La Stella, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Tommy La Stella At The Plate (2022)
- La Stella hit .239 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- La Stella got a hit in 31 of 60 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- Logging a plate appearance in 60 games a season ago, he hit only two homers.
- La Stella drove in a run in 11 of 60 games last season (18.3%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- He scored in 14 of 60 games last year, with multiple runs in three of those games.
Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.213
|AVG
|.264
|.217
|OBP
|.340
|.326
|SLG
|.374
|8
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|13/1
|K/BB
|17/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|14 (48.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (54.8%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (19.4%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (25.8%)
|1 (3.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.2%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (19.4%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Angels pitching staff ranked 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combined to allow 168 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 11th in baseball.
- The Angels will send Ohtani (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
- The 28-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .833 WHIP ranks 26th, and 15 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
