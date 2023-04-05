On Wednesday, Ty France (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

T-Mobile Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle with nine hits and an OBP of .385, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .600.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 68th and he is 48th in slugging.

In 83.3% of his six games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

France has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

In four of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

