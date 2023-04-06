How to Watch the Canucks vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having lost four in a row, the Vancouver Canucks welcome in the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
You can watch on ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CHI as the Canucks play the Blackhawks.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CHI
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Canucks vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|Canucks
|4-2 VAN
|1/24/2023
|Canucks
|Blackhawks
|5-2 VAN
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks rank 27th in goals against, conceding 285 total goals (3.7 per game) in league play.
- The Canucks' 257 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Canucks are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Canucks have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that stretch.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|75
|37
|60
|97
|45
|55
|44.1%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|76
|29
|47
|76
|46
|56
|54.1%
|Quinn Hughes
|73
|7
|66
|73
|42
|53
|100%
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|76
|37
|33
|70
|25
|31
|-
|Brock Boeser
|69
|17
|36
|53
|21
|23
|40%
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 278 goals conceded (3.6 per game) is 25th in the NHL.
- With 188 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Blackhawks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 19 goals during that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Taylor Raddysh
|77
|20
|17
|37
|29
|32
|55.6%
|Seth Jones
|67
|10
|23
|33
|62
|45
|-
|Andreas Athanasiou
|76
|18
|15
|33
|44
|56
|37.3%
|Jonathan Toews
|48
|14
|16
|30
|38
|32
|62.9%
|Tyler Johnson
|51
|11
|19
|30
|21
|31
|50%
