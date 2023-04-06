Having lost four in a row, the Vancouver Canucks welcome in the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

You can watch on ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CHI as the Canucks play the Blackhawks.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CHI
  • Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/26/2023 Blackhawks Canucks 4-2 VAN
1/24/2023 Canucks Blackhawks 5-2 VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

  • The Canucks rank 27th in goals against, conceding 285 total goals (3.7 per game) in league play.
  • The Canucks' 257 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Canucks are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Canucks have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Elias Pettersson 75 37 60 97 45 55 44.1%
Jonathan Tanner Miller 76 29 47 76 46 56 54.1%
Quinn Hughes 73 7 66 73 42 53 100%
Andrei Kuzmenko 76 37 33 70 25 31 -
Brock Boeser 69 17 36 53 21 23 40%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

  • The Blackhawks' total of 278 goals conceded (3.6 per game) is 25th in the NHL.
  • With 188 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Blackhawks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 19 goals during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Taylor Raddysh 77 20 17 37 29 32 55.6%
Seth Jones 67 10 23 33 62 45 -
Andreas Athanasiou 76 18 15 33 44 56 37.3%
Jonathan Toews 48 14 16 30 38 32 62.9%
Tyler Johnson 51 11 19 30 21 31 50%

