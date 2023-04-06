Having lost four in a row, the Vancouver Canucks welcome in the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

You can watch on ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CHI as the Canucks play the Blackhawks.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/26/2023 Blackhawks Canucks 4-2 VAN 1/24/2023 Canucks Blackhawks 5-2 VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks rank 27th in goals against, conceding 285 total goals (3.7 per game) in league play.

The Canucks' 257 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Canucks are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Canucks have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 75 37 60 97 45 55 44.1% Jonathan Tanner Miller 76 29 47 76 46 56 54.1% Quinn Hughes 73 7 66 73 42 53 100% Andrei Kuzmenko 76 37 33 70 25 31 - Brock Boeser 69 17 36 53 21 23 40%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 278 goals conceded (3.6 per game) is 25th in the NHL.

With 188 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Blackhawks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 19 goals during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players