Canucks vs. Blackhawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 6
The Vancouver Canucks (34-36-7) host the Chicago Blackhawks (25-46-6) at Rogers Arena on Thursday, April 6 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CHI. The Canucks have lost four straight games.
The Canucks have put up a 5-3-2 record in their last 10 games. They have scored 33 total goals (seven power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 21.9%) while allowing 30 goals to their opponents.
Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's contest.
Canucks vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Thursday
Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Canucks 4, Blackhawks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-225)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.6
- Computer Predicted Spread: Canucks (-2.2)
Canucks Splits and Trends
- The Canucks have finished 12-7-19 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 34-36-7.
- Vancouver is 12-12-5 (29 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.
- In the 11 games this season the Canucks recorded just one goal, they lost every time.
- Vancouver has scored exactly two goals in 16 games this season (2-14-0 record, four points).
- The Canucks have scored three or more goals in 49 games (32-10-7, 71 points).
- In the 30 games when Vancouver has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered 29 points after finishing 13-14-3.
- In the 35 games when it outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 14-17-4 (32 points).
- The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in 35 games. The Canucks finished 17-15-3 in those matchups (37 points).
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|12th
|3.34
|Goals Scored
|2.44
|32nd
|29th
|3.7
|Goals Allowed
|3.61
|25th
|22nd
|29.8
|Shots
|26.5
|31st
|12th
|30.6
|Shots Allowed
|33.8
|29th
|12th
|22.2%
|Power Play %
|16.4%
|29th
|32nd
|71.2%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.5%
|21st
Canucks vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CHI
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
