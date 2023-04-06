The Vancouver Canucks (34-36-7) host the Chicago Blackhawks (25-46-6) at Rogers Arena on Thursday, April 6 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CHI. The Canucks have lost four straight games.

The Canucks have put up a 5-3-2 record in their last 10 games. They have scored 33 total goals (seven power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 21.9%) while allowing 30 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's contest.

Canucks vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Canucks 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-225)

Canucks (-225) Computer Predicted Total: 6.6

6.6 Computer Predicted Spread: Canucks (-2.2)

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have finished 12-7-19 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 34-36-7.

Vancouver is 12-12-5 (29 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

In the 11 games this season the Canucks recorded just one goal, they lost every time.

Vancouver has scored exactly two goals in 16 games this season (2-14-0 record, four points).

The Canucks have scored three or more goals in 49 games (32-10-7, 71 points).

In the 30 games when Vancouver has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered 29 points after finishing 13-14-3.

In the 35 games when it outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 14-17-4 (32 points).

The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in 35 games. The Canucks finished 17-15-3 in those matchups (37 points).

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 12th 3.34 Goals Scored 2.44 32nd 29th 3.7 Goals Allowed 3.61 25th 22nd 29.8 Shots 26.5 31st 12th 30.6 Shots Allowed 33.8 29th 12th 22.2% Power Play % 16.4% 29th 32nd 71.2% Penalty Kill % 76.5% 21st

Canucks vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CHI

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

