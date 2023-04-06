The Vancouver Canucks (34-36-7, on a four-game losing streak) host the Chicago Blackhawks (25-46-6) at Rogers Arena. The game on Thursday, April 6 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CHI.

Canucks vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CHI Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-225) Blackhawks (+190) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have won 14 of their 23 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (60.9%).

Vancouver has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter and won each time.

The Canucks have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.

Canucks vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 257 (12th) Goals 188 (32nd) 285 (27th) Goals Allowed 278 (25th) 57 (11th) Power Play Goals 36 (29th) 66 (28th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 51 (18th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Canucks with DraftKings.

Canucks Advanced Stats

Five of Vancouver's past 10 contests hit the over.

In their last 10 games, the Canucks have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Canucks are ranked 12th in the league with 257 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

The Canucks are ranked 27th in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 285 total goals (3.7 per game).

The team is ranked 24th in goal differential at -28.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.