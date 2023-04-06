Canucks vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vancouver Canucks (34-36-7, on a four-game losing streak) host the Chicago Blackhawks (25-46-6) at Rogers Arena. The game on Thursday, April 6 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CHI.
Canucks vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CHI
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-225)
|Blackhawks (+190)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have won 14 of their 23 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (60.9%).
- Vancouver has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter and won each time.
- The Canucks have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.
Canucks vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|257 (12th)
|Goals
|188 (32nd)
|285 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|278 (25th)
|57 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|36 (29th)
|66 (28th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|51 (18th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Canucks with DraftKings.
Canucks Advanced Stats
- Five of Vancouver's past 10 contests hit the over.
- In their last 10 games, the Canucks have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Canucks are ranked 12th in the league with 257 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- The Canucks are ranked 27th in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 285 total goals (3.7 per game).
- The team is ranked 24th in goal differential at -28.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.