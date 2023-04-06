How to Watch the Kraken vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Kraken will host the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, April 6, with the Coyotes having lost seven consecutive road games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Tune in to ESPN+ and Hulu to watch the Kraken and the Coyotes meet.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Kraken vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/3/2023
|Kraken
|Coyotes
|8-1 SEA
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken rank 14th in goals against, allowing 239 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.
- The Kraken score the third-most goals in the league (272 total, 3.5 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 38 goals over that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|77
|13
|50
|63
|50
|47
|-
|Jared McCann
|74
|37
|26
|63
|27
|54
|32.9%
|Jordan Eberle
|77
|18
|40
|58
|30
|49
|44%
|Matthew Beniers
|75
|22
|32
|54
|43
|52
|42.6%
|Yanni Gourde
|76
|12
|34
|46
|26
|61
|49.5%
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes give up 3.6 goals per game (278 in total), 25th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes have 213 goals this season (2.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Coyotes are 2-6-2 (50.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed four goals per game (40 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that span.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|78
|36
|46
|82
|57
|56
|34.4%
|Nick Schmaltz
|59
|21
|33
|54
|53
|59
|40%
|Matias Maccelli
|60
|10
|35
|45
|42
|23
|0%
|Lawson Crouse
|73
|23
|20
|43
|30
|30
|40.2%
|Barrett Hayton
|78
|17
|24
|41
|37
|31
|50.5%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.