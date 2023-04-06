Kraken vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Coyotes (27-38-13) bring a seven-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Seattle Kraken (43-26-8) on Thursday, April 6 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Kraken vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-350)
|Coyotes (+290)
|-
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have gone 24-11 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Seattle is yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.
- The Kraken have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Kraken vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|272 (3rd)
|Goals
|213 (27th)
|239 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|278 (25th)
|45 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|44 (23rd)
|53 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|76 (32nd)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Seattle hit the over five times.
- In their last 10 games, the Kraken have scored 0.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Kraken's 272 goals this season make them the third-best scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Kraken have given up 239 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league action.
- The team's goal differential is 10th-best in the league at +33.
