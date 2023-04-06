The San Antonio Spurs (20-59) face the Portland Trail Blazers (33-46) as 4-point favorites on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+

CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Trail Blazers 118 - Spurs 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 4)

Trail Blazers (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



The Trail Blazers' .456 ATS win percentage (36-42-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .405 mark (32-47-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Portland and its opponents aren't as successful (48.1% of the time) as San Antonio and its opponents (55.7%).

The Spurs have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-1) this season, higher than the .304 winning percentage for the Trail Blazers as a moneyline underdog (14-32).

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

Portland is 19th in the NBA in points scored (113.2 per game) and 19th in points allowed (116.5).

With 23.9 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are 22nd in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are eighth in the league in 3-pointers made (12.9 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).

In 2022-23, Portland has attempted 41.6% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 58.4% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 32.2% of Portland's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 67.8% have been 2-pointers.

